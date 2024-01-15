GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Emerald!

Emerald is a 3-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She’s a precious pup who weighs 11 pounds and is looking for a home of her own where she can grow and learn. She is always up for playtime and is sure to bring lots of energy, puppy kisses, and snuggles!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit Emerald during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day.