GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver Meet Jack!

Jack is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This fella sports a black and white speckled coat, weighs 39 pounds, and is a clever mix of playtime and snuggles.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay campus and take him home the very same day.

Plus, all dogs 6 months and older at the Wisconsin Humane Society right now have 50% off adoption fees making this the perfect time to give a homeless furry friend a new home!