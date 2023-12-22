Meet Opal, she is a 2-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Cuteness overload alert, this adorable brown-eyed girl weighs 8 pounds, and she comes running with her tail wiggling when she sees you coming! She’s everything puppy and is sure to bring many joyful and special memories to her new home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit her cute little self during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day.