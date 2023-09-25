GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Beef Brisket!

Beef Brisket is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This pretty lady weighs 85 pounds and she is going to be the best companion in her new home.

She loves walks and her treats and is really looking for a quiet home with no kids under 5 to allow her to feel most secure and comfortable.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, her adoption fee has been discounted to $75 to help this special gal find her match. Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day!