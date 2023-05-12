Elvis is in the building and this handsome 3-month-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Weighing in at 20 pounds with his unique black and white markings this happy guy is sure to bring lots of joy, love, and excitement into his new home.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit Elvis during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus today and take him home the very same day!