GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, meet Bill!

He is a wonderful 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center. He weighs 9 pounds and sports a beautiful brown tiger coat.

This fella is shy and will do best in a home with a quiet environment and no children under 5 to help him feel most secure and comfortable to show off his personality.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can visit him at the adoption center at PetSmart on the westside location on Pilgrim Way, Green Bay, and take him home the very same day!