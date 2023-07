Meet Skyler, he is a 2-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is a fluffy fella, weighs 3 pounds, and is looking for a home he can call his own.

Like all rabbits at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit this beautiful boy during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day!