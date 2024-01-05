Meet Tinsel, she is a 4-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She has a beautiful brindle and white coat and after she quickly senses you’re friendly she’s all in for puppy pets and snuggles.

This 27-pound gal is ready to find a loving home of her own where she can learn and spread her playful energy.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the same day!