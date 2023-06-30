Meet Paige, she is a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This pretty girl weighs 44 pounds and is full of friendly energy that she cannot wait to share in a new loving home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, thru today, all dogs 6 months and older have 50% off adoption fees! Visit this fun girl during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home today for $37.50.