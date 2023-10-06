(WFRV) – Meet Clyde, a four-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Clyde is an adorable puppy, and after some medical hurdles, he is now healed and searching for a loving home to call his own.

He weighs 20 pounds and is full of kisses and lap naps.

Clyde is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Those interested in visiting Clyde can do so during adoption hours at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.