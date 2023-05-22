GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Bella! She is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweetheart weighs 33 pounds and enjoys walks and snuggle time.

She can’t wait to find a comfy couch and a loving home! Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take this gem home the very same day.