Meet Pallas, he is a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This fluffy ball of love weighs 54 pounds and cannot stop giving everyone kisses. He would be a wonderful addition to any loving home.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and beginning today all dogs 6 months and older have a 30% discount on adoption fees.

Visit Pallas today during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day!