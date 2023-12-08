Meet Halloween Tortellini, she is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center.

This adorable and friendly sweetheart weighs 2 pounds. She’s interested in everything and is always on the move to explore new things, whether that’s new toys or new friends, this little kitty is a joiner and cannot wait to find a home to call her own.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit her today during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center, located on Green Bay’s west side on Pilgrim Way, and take her home the very same day!