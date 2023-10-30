GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Scraper!

Scraper is a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Small and mighty this handsome and playful boy weighs 17 pounds and loves to be the star of the show. He can be nervous nilly in stressful environments so it’s hard for him to make a good first impression, but we know when he’s feeling safe and comfortable, he has nothing but friendly love to give.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, now through Wednesday, November 1, all dogs 6 months and older have 50% off on adoption fees making Scraper’s adoption fee just $37.50!

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and give him a new loving home the very same day.