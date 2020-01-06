Pet Saver: Mikey

Meet Mikey, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He is a talkative, affectionate kitty who chirps to get your attention and immediately starts kneading his paws when you hold him. This handsome boy has luxuriously long, soft fur that will benefit from regular brushing and grooming to keep it from getting matted. Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

