GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver Meet Jack!

Jack is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome fella weighs 13 pounds and is a loyal companion looking to find a quiet loving home without children under 10 to feel most secure and comfortable.

When he warms up, he is quite the entertainer who loves his treats. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match. Visit this special guy during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.