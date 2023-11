Meet Chop, he is a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This hunk of love weighs 55 pounds, and he’s just the happiest fella. He would love a home to share walks, car rides, and just be your best pal.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Campus and give him the gift of a new home today!