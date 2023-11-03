GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Isolde, a three-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Every bit loveable puppy, this sweetheart enjoys playing with just about everyone. She weighs 12 pounds, and her fur markings are as unique as her spunky personality.

Like all dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit Isolde during adoption hours at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day!