GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Jinkies!

Jinkies is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This pretty girl has beautiful light eyes, unforgettable ears, and weighs 49 pounds. She will be your best companion and meet you at the door with a big smile and lots of tail wags.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, her adoption fee has been discounted to $75 to help Jinkies find a new loving home to call her own.

Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day.