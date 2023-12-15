Meet Tilly, she is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She’s a lovely sweetheart with brown eyes that will melt your heart. This gal weighs 56 pounds, has a kind and gentle soul, and she’s hoping to quickly find a new loving home to enjoy new friends and fun times.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Visit her today during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make this girl a part of your family the same day!