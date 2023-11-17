Meet Lady, she is an 11-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Her nickname is Lady Love because she is 48 pounds of snuggles and kindness! She loves companionship, all forms of playtime, and is ready to learn anything her new loving home will teach her.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help this lovely lady find a home of her own.