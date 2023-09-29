Introducing Snoopy, he is a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Snoopy won’t need a mask for Halloween because he already has the coolest facial markings and no doubt he’ll be the life of any party that comes his way.

He is a friendly guy, weighs 56 pounds, and is on a mission to find a new loving home of his own.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, now through Saturday, all dogs 6 months and older have 50% off adoption fees! Visit Snoopy during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home today.