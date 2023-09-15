Introducing Pokie, he is almost 2-months old and is available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center.

Nothing short of a miracle, he is the lone survivor of his litter and came to us with an injured ear as a neonatal kitten, he received lifesaving care from one of our amazing fosters and is now ready to find a home of his very own.

Loaded with extra special cuteness, this little furball weighs 2 pounds and is sure to steal your heart and bring joy to any loving home.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, he is neutered, vaccinated, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center located in west Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and take this special boy home today!