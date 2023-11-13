GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Ben Grimm.

Ben Grimm is a 3-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Full of spunk and energy, this cutie can’t wait to find a home to call his own. He weighs 18 pounds and loves to play and be his silly self.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and bring him home the very same day!