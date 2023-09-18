GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Luka!

Luka is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is an adorable special fella, who weighs 5 pounds and needs a loving, quiet home where there are no kids under 10 to help him feel most comfortable and secure.

He may be little with outstanding ears, but his heart is huge with lots of love to give.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day!