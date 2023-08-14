GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Zeus!

Zeus is an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He weighs 37 pounds, and he cannot wait to find a new home to live in and relax during the glory years with car rides, movies on the couch, and leisure strolls.

Like all dogs, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this loving senior sweetheart during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take this fella home the very same day!