GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, Meet Niko!

Niko is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome fella weighs 61 pounds and cannot wait to find a home of his own where he will no doubt become everyone’s best bud.

He’s shy and nervous until he feels safe and comfortable so he needs a home that can give him patience and time to warm up and bond with his new family.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, his adoption fee has been decreased to $75 dollars to help this special boy find his match. Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day!