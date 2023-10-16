GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s pet saver meet Mila!

Mila is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This beautiful and friendly girl weighs 64 pounds and is very smart and in need of a quiet home where she is the only dog to help her feel most calm and secure.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. No doubt this proud girl will fast become your best pet pal!

Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day.