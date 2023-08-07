GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Dr. Zeus Maurice!

This big guy is a seven-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This 77-pound fella is sure to be your best friend and loyal companion that will be at the door to greet you with a big grin and body wiggles when you get home.

He needs a quiet home without children under 13 to allow him to feel most stable and comfortable along with no other dogs so he can have all the attention and toys.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, his adoption fee has been discounted to $75 to help him find his match.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and give this beautiful boy a new home the very same day!