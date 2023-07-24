GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Sapphire!

Sapphire is a 4-year-old dog available at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This special gal weighs 63 pounds and wants to find a home and quickly become your best friend and companion.

She does great on walks, loves to play, and loves to snuggle and give kisses. Sapphire will do best in a home with no kids under 10 to help her feel most secure and relaxed.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help this special lady find her match. Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and bring her home the very same day.