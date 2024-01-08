GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Bowie!

Bowie is a 2-month-old cat available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center. This cute and friendly nugget weighs 2 pounds and is interested in everything and everyone.

Playtime is his favorite hobby, and he cannot wait to find a home of his own where he is sure to be the life of the party.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this handsome prince during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center located on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and take him home the very same day.