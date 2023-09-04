GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Dante!

Dante is a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is so handsome, weighs 86 pounds, and is looking for a new home to call his own.

He is a guy who shows his best self with time and attention and loves space to play and burn energy.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

You can visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make him a part of your home the very same day!