GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Bonnie!

Bonnie is a 4-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is shy but warms up immediately to share lots of kisses and cuddles! Full of puppy cuteness, she weighs 16 pounds and she is in search of a new loving home to call her own.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this adorable gal during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day.