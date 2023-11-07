GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Michael!

Michael is a 3-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome boy weighs 27 pounds and is eagerly seeking a family of his own where he can learn and join in on all the fun times. Full of playful and friendly energy he would be a great fit for just about any home.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day!