Meet Royal, she is an 8-year-old cat available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center.

She’s a beautiful 10-pound longhair senior who still has lots of life to share in a new loving home. This gal does like all the attention and is looking for a home where she’s the only cat to grab all the attention and snuggles.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, because she is over 1 year old, you get to name your own adoption fee!

Visit Royal during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center located on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and make this lovely lady a part of your home the very same day.