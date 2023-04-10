GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Introducing Gigi, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet gal weighs 65 pounds, has a beautiful tan and white coat, and an eye-catching black shadow face.

Gigi is an active pup and her exuberance for life is unmatched, so she’d do best in a home with any children over 8 years old. She is sure to bring lots of excitement and love to her new home!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $75 to help her find her match.

To meet Gigi, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!