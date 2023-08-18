River is a lovely princess and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay campus.

She likes to sit and shake for treats and does so with grace and poise.

She is looking for a new home to show off all of her skills, snuggle time, and to bring enjoyment to the party.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Visit this precious gal during adoption hours and take her home the very same day.