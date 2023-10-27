Meet Lady, she is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is every bit the little lady and she needs you! She’s precious and has the most loving personality, and there’s no doubt she would be happy to be your co-pilot for any family adventures.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day!