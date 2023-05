GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Ella, she is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This beautiful brindle gal quickly warms up and is a sweetheart who is excited to bring joy and love into a new loving home.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit Ella during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and bring her home the very same day!