Meet Spencer, he is a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweet senior weighs 65 pounds and is looking for a comfy couch and a loving home. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and starter bag of food.

Plus, all dogs 6 months and older right now have a 30% discount off adoption fees making this the perfect time to find your new furry friend!

Visit this fella during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.