GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, meet Luisa.

Luisa is a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

She is a black beauty, weighs 7 pounds, and has been anxiously waiting for a new loving home of her own.

Luisa is shy to warm up and will do best in a quiet home with no children under 10 to help her feel secure.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and you get to name your own adoption fee to help this furry friend find her match!

Visit her during adoption hours at the PetSmart Adoption Center on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and make her a part of your home the very same day.