GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Gotti!

Gotti is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He is our Shelter Spotlight Pooch, which means you get to name your own adoption fee! That’s right, this big lover weighs 75 pounds and is sure to be the best companion when he finds his match.

He’s been patiently waiting since August, and we want to help him find a loving home he deserves where he can love and be loved. Gotti really enjoys going on walks, any tasty treat, and he meets you with the biggest grin and tail wags.

We believe he will do best in a home where he is the only dog or where his new family can give him lots of patience with slow animal introductions to make him feel most secure and comfortable.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this special fella during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day, he cannot wait to find you.