Meet Pan! She is a 4-month-old adorable pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She has unforgettable ears, weighs 23 pounds, and cannot wait to meet her new family to share family fun time and snuggles.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit this precious girl during adoption hours at the WHS Door County Campus and take her home the very same day.