Pet Saver: Abby

Meet Abby, an 11-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Don’t let her age fool you, she still loves to play fetch! Tennis balls are her favorite. Despite her age, she still has lots of love to give. If you’re looking for a 60lb pound dog with a silver muzzle and a heart of gold, then make an adoption appointment at WHS today!

Like all dogs at WHS, Abby is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.

Abby’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46025888

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110