Meet Abraham, a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s PetSmart adoption center. Weighing just 2lbs, Abraham would love to help you eat your extra fruits and veggies.

Guinea Pigs are social animals and typically do well in pairs after slow introductions – and with all guinea pigs currently “name your own adoption fee,” we hope you’ll consider opening your home and heart to two!

You can find Abraham and his other furry friends at the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s West Side, open 1-6 p.m. every single day.