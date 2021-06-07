Pet Saver: Abu

Meet Abu, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption center inside PetSmart East!

Abu is a gentle giant weighing in at 23lbs. He is shy and will take some time before fully adjusting to his new home and would do best with older children.

Once he’s comfortable, he’s talkative and sweet! Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at PetSmart east in Green Bay to meet him.

Abu’s profile can be viewed online.

