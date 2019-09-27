Pet Saver: Abu

Hi, Abu here! I am a very fun and entertaining kitten! I love to run, play and snuggle. When you lay down I love to wrap myself around your neck and fall asleep with you. I grew up with my two brothers and we always had fun together so I would like to go home with another kitten or if you already have one at home I would fit right in. I have played with dogs and small children, I really want to be your best friend. Please come and visit me today!

He will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus