Pet Saver: Ampersand

Meet Ampersand, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Weighing in at 13lbs, he is a big boy who loves treats, head scratches, and enjoys observing the world around him from the comfort of his bed.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side to meet him!

Ampersand’s profile can be seen on WHS’s website.