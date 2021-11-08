Pet Saver: Angel

Meet Angel, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

You may recognize this handsome kitty who was rescued from a hoarding situation because he’s been available for adoption for nearly 4 months now. Angel happens to have FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) which impairs his immune system.

He’s showing no symptoms at this time, all he needs is a loving friend willing to help him come out of his shell. Angel has already been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and he goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food — plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

If you’d like to learn more about Angel, stop by the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West, open 1-6 p.m. every day of the week.

It’s National Adoption Week at PetSmart so there’s never been a better time to take home a new furry friend.

