Pet Saver: Angel

Meet Angel, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! This handsome kitty was rescued from a hoarding situation and happens to have FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) which impairs his immune system.

He’s showing no symptoms at this time, all he needs is a loving friend willing to help him come out of his shell.

Angel has already been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and he goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food — plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

If you’d like to learn more about Angel, stop by the Adoption Center inside PetSmart West during adoption hours. (Tues – Sun, 1-6 p.m.)